Vidya Vanam to host Svanubhava on June 22, 23

June 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vidya Vanam will host the 15th edition of Svanubhava on the school premises at Anaikatti in Coimbatore on June 22 and 23.

Founded in 2008, Svanubhava aims to create a community of students of performing arts, says Prema Rangachary, Director of Vidya Vanam.

The events include Nilgiris tribal dances, Rajasthani regional music, Poothanum Thirayum, music presentation, Bharathanatyam, regional dances of Kerala Oppana, Duff and Kolkali, a Carnatic Quartet and Tamil play Sangeetha Payithiyam.

There will be stalls showcasing arts and crafts ranging from Kurumbapainting, Toda embroidery, Kota pottery, bamboo craft, stone carving and palm leaf baskets. Food stalls will offer local cuisine of the Irula tribes. The event is free for all and the school will provide tea and lunch. To register, e-mail vvschooloffice@gmail.com or call 90472-22474/97515-33757.

