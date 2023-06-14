Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi seeks action against Pattali Makkal Katchi leaders

June 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SALEM

Alleging that the remarks made by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) spokesperson K. Balu at the Draupadi Amman Temple at Melpathi village in Villupuram district was encouraging caste discrimination, members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) submitted a petition to the Salem City Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

In his complaint, the VCK’s Salem Urban District secretary E. Kaja Maideen said that on April 11, Mr. Balu claimed that the temple was constructed by a family belonging to Vanniyar community and that members of other communities would not be allowed inside. “His remarks encourage caste discrimination, which is against the fundamental rights as given in the Constitution,” he said. The complaint also alleged that Mr. Balu spoke as directed by his party leader S. Ramadoss and wanted a case registered against the two under the Scheduled Castes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.