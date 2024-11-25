Video of students sleeping outside a theatre in Salem goes viral

A video of three school students who were found sleeping outside a cinema hall at Edappadi in Salem district went viral on social media.

Local residents on Monday found the three male students, all aged 15, sleeping outside the theatre. Worried that they may be unconscious, they alerted Edappadi police, who arrived at the spot, woke up the students, and took them to the station for inquiries.

Investigations revealed that the three students, residents of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, had arrived in Salem without their parents knowing to watch a film, and slept outside the theatre after the screening. Police checked their bags and found a pack of tobacco. After warning the three against using tobacco or gutka, the police handed the boys back to their parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.