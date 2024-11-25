 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Video of students sleeping outside a theatre in Salem goes viral

Published - November 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A video of three school students who were found sleeping outside a cinema hall at Edappadi in Salem district went viral on social media.

Local residents on Monday found the three male students, all aged 15, sleeping outside the theatre. Worried that they may be unconscious, they alerted Edappadi police, who arrived at the spot, woke up the students, and took them to the station for inquiries.

Investigations revealed that the three students, residents of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, had arrived in Salem without their parents knowing to watch a film, and slept outside the theatre after the screening. Police checked their bags and found a pack of tobacco. After warning the three against using tobacco or gutka, the police handed the boys back to their parents.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.