Video of SSI asking for caste of accident victims draws flak

NAMAKKAL

22 June 2021 22:12 IST

A video of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police asking for the caste and other personal details of an accident victim has gone viral on social media here and has drawn the ire of the public.

Sources said that Periyasamy and Ramachandran, both construction workers, were travelling to Coimbatore on a two-wheeler on Monday. They got trapped under a truck while trying to overtake it near Kumarapalayam. Passersby immediately alerted the police.

Both of them were severely injured and an ambulance reached the spot to take them to hospital. However, the Special Sub-Inspector, who visited the spot, allegedly kept the ambulance staff waiting with the stretcher and went on collecting the name, caste and other personal details from the victims. The patients were later taken to Erode government hospital for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said the officer was transferred to the Armed Reserve and an inquiry was on.