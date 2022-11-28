  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup points table after Spain vs Germany: Sergio Busquets’ side stays atop Group E despite Germany draw

Video of schoolboy driving private college bus in Salem goes viral, college claims bus driver is dismissed

The bus is owned by a private arts and sciences college; when the police inquired on Monday, the college said the incident occurred a month ago when the driver allowed his nephew to take the wheel

November 28, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The boy was the nephew of the driver, college authorities said

The boy was the nephew of the driver, college authorities said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A video in which a schoolboy drove a private college bus went viral in Salem district on Sunday. Following the incident, the college administration fired a bus driver, as, they said, he had allowed his relative, the schoolboy, to drive the bus.

The private arts and science college, functioning in Omalur, Salem district, owns dozens of buses that are used to pick up and drop students. On Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms, claiming that a college bus had been operated by a schoolboy, and seeking action. On Monday, the police went to the college and inquired.

The college administration claimed that this incident happened one month ago. One of the bus drivers, after dropping off the students, went to his house in Jalakandapuram and allowed his nephew to drive the bus. The driver recorded the drive on his mobile phone, and later the schoolboy uploaded the video on a social media platform. When the college administration came to know about the issue, they dismissed the driver.

Related Topics

Salem / road transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.