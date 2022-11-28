Video of schoolboy driving private college bus in Salem goes viral, college claims bus driver is dismissed

November 28, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Salem

A video in which a schoolboy drove a private college bus went viral in Salem district on Sunday. Following the incident, the college administration fired a bus driver, as, they said, he had allowed his relative, the schoolboy, to drive the bus.

The private arts and science college, functioning in Omalur, Salem district, owns dozens of buses that are used to pick up and drop students. On Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms, claiming that a college bus had been operated by a schoolboy, and seeking action. On Monday, the police went to the college and inquired.

The college administration claimed that this incident happened one month ago. One of the bus drivers, after dropping off the students, went to his house in Jalakandapuram and allowed his nephew to drive the bus. The driver recorded the drive on his mobile phone, and later the schoolboy uploaded the video on a social media platform. When the college administration came to know about the issue, they dismissed the driver.