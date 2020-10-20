Coimbatore

Video of rats in Salem GH ward goes viral

A video of rats running inside one of the wards at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital that was shared on social media is going viral.

The video shows rats running under beds and over oxygen supply pipelines at one of the intensive care units at the Hospital. Authorities said necessary action was being taken.

R. Balajinathan, Dean, said large rat traps had been placed at various places in the ward to catch these rodents. The authorities said there had not been any damage to the equipment and eateries in the campus were advised to discard waste properly.

