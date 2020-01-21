Video of pet dogs killing Russell’s viper goes viral

A video of three dogs killing a six-feet-long Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii) in a farm near Othakalmandapam, here, has become viral on social media.

The dogs killed the snake while they were accompanying their master Ramalingam of Poonga Nagar (Phase II) and his friend Kumar to the farm close to house. The dogs, two Labradors and a mongrel, are seen in the video, shot by Mr.Kumar, attacking the snake taking turns until it becomes immobile.

Mr. Ramalingam’s son Sivaprakash told The Hindu that the incident happened when his father and Mr. Kumar went to a grassland in the farm where their cattle were grazing on Sunday noon.

“The dogs -- Senan, Karuppan and Jimmy -- found the snake in a thick patch of grass after a round of sniffing. They attacked the snake in turns and killed it. The dogs, all aged three, have killed snakes in the farm in the past too,” he said.

Labrador Senan suffered snakebite and was administered anti-venom, he added.