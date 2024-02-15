Video of man, son being run over by private bus in Coimbatore goes viral

February 15, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The CCTV footage of the accident that occurred on February in which a family of three travelling by a motorcycle was run over by a private bus on the Mettupalayam highway near Periyanaickenpalayam, resulting in the death of a man and his three-year-old son went viral on Thursday.

The incident, captured on CCTV depicted the family—comprising Ashok Kumar (32), his wife Susheela (30), and their son Sarvanth—being hit by the bus. Passengers onboard the bus immediately rushed to assist the family members, while the driver halted the vehicle on the roadside and fled the scene.

Kumar, employed as a water pump operator with the Gudulur Municipality, was on his way to Mettupalayam from Coimbatore when the fatal accident occurred. Startled by the speeding bus, Kumar attempted to make room by veering to the right. But before he could move aside, the bus driver attempted to overtake the vehicle, police said.

Both Kumar and his son succumbed to the injuries on the spot, while Susheela, who sustained grievous injuries, was taken to a private hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident sparked outrage among motorists and local residents, who have long been concerned about the rising number of accidents caused by speeding buses in Coimbatore. In response to public outcry, law enforcement authorities assured them of swift action against negligent bus operators.

Following investigation, Periyanaickenpalayam police officials apprehended the driver, identified as Senthil Vadivel, who was found to be flagrantly exceeding the speed limit at the time of the incident.

