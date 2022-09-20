Video of HM being attacked by DMK functionary’s husband goes viral

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 20, 2022 23:26 IST

The video of the headmaster of Kaikattipudur Panchayat Union Elementary School, Senthamaraikannan, being reportedly attacked by the husband of Avanashi Town Panchayat Ward 17 member Ramani of DMK went viral on social media.

It is learnt that when around 60 students went to the school backyard to water the plants, waste water was poured on them from a house at the rear side of the school. When the students questioned house owner Baskar, he had reportedly beat up the students.

On Tuesday, when the parents visited the school to question the behaviour of Baskar and his family, Durai, husband of Ms. Ramani, reportedly attacked Mr. Senthamaraikannan. The video has been going on viral on social media.

