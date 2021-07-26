CoimbatoreSalem 26 July 2021 23:49 IST
Video of hit and run goes viral on social media
Police on the lookout for the driver
A video of a hit and run on the national highway near Magudanchavadi has gone viral on social media.
A speeding car moving towards Salem from Coimbatore hit a two-wheeler and drove past without stopping.
The video of the accident was recorded in the dash camera of another car that was moving behind the two-wheeler.
Passers-by rushed the two men on the motorcycle, Ajith Kumar and Arun from Salem, to the Government Mohan Kumaramanagalam Medical College Hospital.
Based on their complaint, Magudanchavadi police have registered a case.
Police have identified the car involved in the accident and they are on the lookout for the driver.
