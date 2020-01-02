Video of former DMK minister’s ‘attempt to touch’ inspector’s feet goes viral

A video clip in which former DMK minister and Tiruppur strongman M.P. Saminathan was seen attempting to touch the feet of a police inspector has created a flutter.

The three-time MLA and former minister was seen in the video tendering an apology to an inspector who objected to illegal flex boards erected by the DMK near a polling station, in violation of election norms.

However, Mr. Saminathan contended that he was seeking to mock at the inspector gesturing with folded hands and leaning forward as if to touch his feet “as I was not involved in any violation of election norms.”

The incident took place on December 27 after AIADMK cadres alleged that DMK cadres placed flex boards within 200 metres of a polling station in Velampalayam panchayat, in violation of the election norms. Vellakoil inspector visited the place and informed a higher official over phone that placing of the flex boards involved violation.

An advocate, claiming to represent Mr. Saminathan, alleged that the video was edited to show as if the former minister tried to apologise to the police officer.

When contacted, the inspector refused to comment whether Mr Saminathan had sought an apology from him.

“It was a dispute between cadres of two parties, which was settled,” he said.