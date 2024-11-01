ADVERTISEMENT

Video of elephant breaking into house goes viral

Published - November 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A video of a sub-adult wild elephant breaking open the main door of a house at IOB Colony in Vadavalli limits went viral on social media.

The inmates escaped by locking themselves up in the first floor. The elephant left after a while, sources said.

Body found

A 50-year-old man’s body was reportedly found at Chitra Nagar in Thudiyalur limits. The police identified the deceased as Masanam, said to be a construction labourer belonging to K.N.G. Pudur. Further investigation is on.

Three tourists arrested

Three tourists were arrested for causing commotion in a hotel at Valparai in Coimbatore district.

Jitho (30), Sarath (33) and Shajif (52) belonging to Thrissur in Kerala were creating problem at the hotel in an inebriated condition, police sources said.

Seven policemen injured in accident

Seven police personnel were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit against a tree along Annur-Mettupalayam road. They were returning to The Nilgiris from Ramanathapuram district where they had gone for bandobust duty for Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi when the accident took place.

Fire and rescue services personnel shifted the injured personnel to hospital. The Annur police have registered a case.

Case against youth for harassing ex-girlfriend

The Peelamedu police have registered a case against Yuvaraj (21) belonging to Tuticorin for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend by threatening her that he would release their photographs together on social media platforms.

The girl had lodged a complaint following persistent harassment, police sources said.

Man killed in elephant attack

Sivaraj (33) of Velandipalayam reportedly died after an attack by a wild elephant while he was allegedly drinking with his friends at Valasaipadhai. He died of injuries on the spot. The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

