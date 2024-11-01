GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of elephant breaking into house goes viral

Published - November 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A video of a sub-adult wild elephant breaking open the main door of a house at IOB Colony in Vadavalli limits went viral on social media.

The inmates escaped by locking themselves up in the first floor. The elephant left after a while, sources said.

Body found

A 50-year-old man’s body was reportedly found at Chitra Nagar in Thudiyalur limits. The police identified the deceased as Masanam, said to be a construction labourer belonging to K.N.G. Pudur. Further investigation is on.

Three tourists arrested

Three tourists were arrested for causing commotion in a hotel at Valparai in Coimbatore district.

Jitho (30), Sarath (33) and Shajif (52) belonging to Thrissur in Kerala were creating problem at the hotel in an inebriated condition, police sources said.

Seven policemen injured in accident

Seven police personnel were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit against a tree along Annur-Mettupalayam road. They were returning to The Nilgiris from Ramanathapuram district where they had gone for bandobust duty for Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi when the accident took place.

Fire and rescue services personnel shifted the injured personnel to hospital. The Annur police have registered a case.

Case against youth for harassing ex-girlfriend

The Peelamedu police have registered a case against Yuvaraj (21) belonging to Tuticorin for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend by threatening her that he would release their photographs together on social media platforms.

The girl had lodged a complaint following persistent harassment, police sources said.

Man killed in elephant attack

Sivaraj (33) of Velandipalayam reportedly died after an attack by a wild elephant while he was allegedly drinking with his friends at Valasaipadhai. He died of injuries on the spot. The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.