Video of Coimbatore councillor removing sapling goes viral on social media

A video of Malathi Nagarajan, councillor of ward 34 of the Coimbatore corporation removing a sapling planted in front of a house near to her residence went viral on social media on Saturday.

The saplings were planted by a resident, who is living on the 13 ft road in Rajan Nagar, Kavundampalayam. The councillor said that her intention was not to remove the saplings, but the resident had encroached upon the road affecting mobility.

Though the corporation cleared the encroachments at the same place recently, the resident, Subash continued to occupy the road, she alleged.

She said that she had lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur police against Subash for reportedly damaging her car using nails.

Job fair

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthibalaji and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan chaired the first consultative meeting regarding the mega private sector employment camp.

“As directed by the Chief Minister, mega employment camps were held at 67 of the 234 Assembly constituencies across the State so far, where 1,07,000 educated youth were placed at private firms. The mega camp is to be held at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology in Pollachi on November 27 and over 20,000 youngsters are expected to take part,” said Mr. Ganesh.

In the Chengalpattu district camp, 75,000 participated and 8,582 were employed. In Chennai’s mega camp on October 15, roughly one lakh youth were placed in jobs,” said Mr. Ganesh.

“Through this scheme, we aim to fetch jobs for five lakh youth within the next five years,” he said.

“This year, the State established 11 Industrial training institutes and allotted ₹2,800 crore for 71 government-run ITI works,” he added.

Elephants enter sub-station

As many as six elephants entered the electricity sub-station on Anna University campus early Friday morning.

Officials at Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said the sub-station was commissioned seven months ago and staff were on duty when nine elephants came near the sub-station. Of these six came into the sub-station. The staff, who spotted the elephants, alerted the higher officials and the sub-station was shut down for nearly 20 minutes. The Tangedco officials also alerted Forest Department officials.

There was no damage to the sub-station and the elephants were also unhurt as the facility was shut down. The Forest Department has urged the Tangedco to construct a compound wall around the station, the Tangedco officials said.

Meeting held

The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) South Zone held a Human Resources (HR) conclave — ‘Challenges and Opportunities’ in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Former MLA and Chairman of Mafoi Strategic Consultants K. Pandiarajan spoke on ‘Future of Work - New Paradigm in HR’. Topics like healthcare communication, grooming, etiquette, and coaching for optimal performance are also discussed.

Executive Director and CEO of Rajagiri Hospital Johnson Vazhapilli, MD of Kaveri Hospitals S. Manivannan, President of IMA Nursing Board Karthick Prabhu, Director of Nursing at IHH Healthcare Gleneagles Global Hospitals Jothi Clara, VP-HR at Cognizant technologies Maya Sreekumar and CEO of Baby Memorial Hospital Gracy Mathai, trainers, CEOs, presidents, managing directors, vice presidents, managers, HR officers and administrators of many healthcare organisations took part.