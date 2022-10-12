Video of Coimbatore Corporation worker dumping garbage in front of a shop sparks row

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 12, 2022 17:56 IST

A video of a conservancy worker from Coimbatore Corporation dumping waste in front of a closed shop in R.S Puram went viral on social media on Wednesday.

James, who is running an electronic shop on Ramachandra Road in R.S Puram said garbage was getting piled up in front of his shop for more than a week. He installed a CCTV camera outside the shop to monitor the dumping of waste. The CCTV footage recorded on October 5 showed that a Corporation conservancy worker was dumping the waste in front of his shop.

The shopkeeper alleged the worker was asking money for Deepavali from him. “Even though I have promised to give some money, he did not take the waste and kept dumping it in front of the shop,” the shopkeeper alleged.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the Assistant Commissioner - West Zone and Health Department Officials would conduct an inquiry and action would be taken.

