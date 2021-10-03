Coimbatore

Video of CM interacting with school students in Dharmapuri goes viral

A video of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin interacting with the students of a private school has gone viral on social media.

Mr. Stalin recently visited the district to inaugurate various projects and to review the Hogenekkal Combined Water Supply Scheme.

While he was on his way to Hogenekkal, Mr.Stalin stopped the convoy seeing a group of students and teachers waiting outside a private school. He got down from his car and exchanged pleasantries with the school authorities and received mementoes from them.

Mr. Stalin also interacted with the children who were waiting outside the school and the video went viral on social media.


