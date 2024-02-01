Video of bus conductor saving college student’s life in Erode, goes viral after a year

February 01, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - ERODE

An alert private bus conductor saved the life of a college student who was about to fall from a moving bus in Chittar, Ammapettai block in Erode district, a year ago. After the conductor put the footage of the incident as his WhatsApp status, the video has now gone viral.

The incident took place at 7 p.m. on January 17, 2023, when the girl, who boarded the Erode to Mettur bus, was about to get down at the Chittar bus stop. She was holding her bag in her right hand and her mobile phone in her left hand. When she came near the footboard, she lost her balance and was about to fall. Conductor S. Gowtham of Erode, who was standing on the footboard caught her and dragged her into back the bus. The bus then stopped at the bus stop, and she got down and left.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera in the bus, and on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Mr. Gowtham used the video on his WhatsApp profile status. His friends shared the video, and it went viral on social media platforms.

The conductor who has been in service for seven years, told The Hindu that the student had not been paying attention while near the footboard and had stumbled. He added that it was his duty to protect commuters. He also advised commuters to not hold their mobile phones in their hands while boarding or alighting from a bus.