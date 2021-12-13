Video of helicopter crash filmed from Nilgiri Mountain Railway line

Though the tracks are off-limits to tourists, many people manage to make their way and walk across the line between Kattery and Coonoor stations; the popularity of the rail line soared after ‘Chaiyya, chaiyya’ in the movie ‘Dil Se’

A video that was filmed by a group of tourists that was possibly of the last few moments of the helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other army personnel was filmed along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line.

Though the tracks are off-limits to tourists, many people manage to make their way onto the tracks and walk across the line between Kattery and Coonoor railway stations. The most accessible point for the railway line is from the Kattery Park near Coonoor, while there are also other places near the Mettupalayam to Coonoor road, where people can access the tracks.

The popularity of the NMR soared after the release of the song ‘Chaiyya, chaiyya’ in the movie ‘Dil Se’ in 1998. The iconic train sequence from the song, led to a boom in the number of passengers along the scenic route that starts from Mettupalayam and crosses Coonoor before reaching Udhagamandalam railway station.

Over the last few weeks, train services were stopped between Mettupalayam and Coonoor due to heavy rainfall and landslips.

The NMR track cuts through some of the most pristine forests in the Nilgiris, home to elephants, Indian gaur and leopards.