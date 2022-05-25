Video of alleged manipulation of benefits goes viral

Staff Reporter May 25, 2022 17:39 IST

Officials deny any wrongdoing and say all beneficiaries were given the allotted materials

A video of benefits for farmers being manipulated at a government event has gone viral on the social media. Officials denied any wrongdoing and said all beneficiaries were given the allotted materials. The Kalaignarin All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Project was inaugurated through videoconference by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday. Over 150 farmers took part at the event from Karkudalpatti near Rasipuram. Assistance under the welfare schemes were distributed to 60 beneficiaries at the event, in which Collector Shreya P. Singh and Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar took part. However, a video went viral alleging that the beneficiaries were manipulated with the same set of materials circulated. Officials dubbed the charge baseless. Senior district officials said the kits were available for all beneficiaries, but one set was circulated for the sake of convenience. The benefits were distributed to all at the end of the programme, they said.



