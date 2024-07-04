Video of a woman falling from a running bus in Namakkal goes viral

A video of a 54-year-old woman falling from a running bus in Namakkal district went viral on social media.

A. Saradha (54), a resident of Jedarpalayam, along with her husband Annadurai was going in a private bus to Rasipurm when the incident took place on Tuesday. She was standing near the front door and when the bus reached Kakkaveri, she lost control and fell on the road. She sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem. The Namagiripettai police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras in the bus and the video went viral on social media.

