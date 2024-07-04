GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of a woman falling from a running bus in Namakkal goes viral

Published - July 04, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A video of a 54-year-old woman falling from a running bus in Namakkal district went viral on social media.

A. Saradha (54), a resident of Jedarpalayam, along with her husband Annadurai was going in a private bus to Rasipurm when the incident took place on Tuesday. She was standing near the front door and when the bus reached Kakkaveri, she lost control and fell on the road. She sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem. The Namagiripettai police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras in the bus and the video went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.