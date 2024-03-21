GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Victory in Lok Sabha elections will reflect in Assembly elections, says Minister Nehru

March 21, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Minister K.N. Nehru introducing DMK candidate for Salem Lok Sabha constituency T.M. Selvaganapathy on Thursday.

Minister K.N. Nehru introducing DMK candidate for Salem Lok Sabha constituency T.M. Selvaganapathy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Thursday said that the victory of Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy in the Lok Sabha election would reflect in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The INDIA alliance held a meeting at a marriage hall at Five Roads in which Mr. Nehru formally introduced the DMK candidate for Salem parliamentary constituency, Mr. Selvaganapathy.

Mr. Nehru said that Mr. Selvaganapathy would win with the highest vote margin in the state. In the last Assembly elections, DMK won only Salem North constituency. The victory in this parliamentary elections will reflect in the 2026 Assembly elections and in that, DMK will in all the 11 Assembly constituencies in Salem district. Mr. Selvaganapathy is a hard worker, studied in Delhi, and has good fluency in English. So, he will get good projects for Salem district easily. Mr. Selvaganapathy worked in many by-elections for the DMK and brought victory, Mr. Nehru added.

Mr. Selvaganapathy, who is a former Minister, said that the Ramayana says Lord Ram went to forest for 14 years. “But due to a fake case, for the past 24 years I have been unable to contest elections. After 24 years, I am contesting elections due to the chance given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. DMK will win this election. At the same time, overconfidence should not make us slow. We should overcome all obstacles and strategies of opposition parties. Everyone should treat ‘rising sun’ as a DMK candidate in Salem”, Mr. Selvaganapathy added.

MLA R. Rajendran, functionaries of Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, KMDK, MDMK, MMK, and TVK participated.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.