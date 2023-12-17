Victims of cybercrime fraud from Coimbatore district lose over ₹62 crore in 11 months

December 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Victims of various cybercrime cheating cases from Coimbatore district, comprising jurisdictions of the City and Rural police, lost more than ₹62 crore between January and November this year.

As per the data shared by the Coimbatore City Police, the city cybercrime station received 3,904 complaints related to financial fraud on cyber space in 11 months. They also received 632 complaints related to loan applications.

The city cybercrime police registered 169 First Information Reports (FIRs) on these complaints and arrested 40 persons. The complainants reported a loss of ₹44.05 crore during the period and the police have retrieved ₹1.55 crore involved in fraudulent transactions and returned to the affected people.

During the same period, the cybercrime station of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police received 2,840 complaints of financial frauds on cyberspace and registered 47 FIRs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainants lost ₹18.50 crore in cyber frauds in the 11 months. Through swift action, the police could recover ₹ 1.55 crore from fraudulent transactions and return them to victims.

Inspector of Coimbatore city cybercrime police station P.A. Arun said fraudsters continue to introduce new tricks to lure gullible victims, mainly who look for part-time jobs, and cheat them.

However, even old methods of cheating, like the ones in which OTP is obtained from victims, were still being used by fraudsters. A majority of the victims are educated persons, including IT employees, who look for easy money. A lot of people are now falling victim to online part time-job-cum-investment scams, he said.

Government portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or 1930 toll free number can be used to report cyber financial fraud and freeze fraudulent transactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.