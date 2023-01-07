Victims of crime get support from Kavasam Foundation

January 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

“When my husband passed away three years ago, it felt like the ground was cut under me. As a tailor earning ₹3,000 a week, I can barely make ends meet. I studied only till Class VIII, so it was important for me that my three daughters get a degree. Kavasam Foundation approached us and agreed to sponsor my first child’s college fees, no matter what course she chooses. They also said they will help me with the school fees of my two other daughters studying Class XI and III,” said a beneficiary of the Kavasam Foundation.

She was among the 25 families who were provided assistance worth ₹10 lakh by the Foundation. It is a first-of-its-kind joint venture by industrialists, educational institutions and philanthropists, a release said.

Inaugurating the Foundation here on Friday, Collector G.S Sameeran said the initiative is a social incentive model programme that also ensures safety and support for the victims of various crimes such as abuse, road accidents or murder. This is an institutional mechanisation for sustainable help and will be replicated across the State soon, he added.

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, who also took part in the function, said the Foundation would provide medical counselling to help them handle long-term impact. “Further, in a few cases, families or witnesses may be bribed to conceal information. As the Foundation will provide direct financial assistance, medical aid and psychological counselling, they become sustained. So, the families need not have to submit to coercion in criminal cases, thereby leading to more conviction,” he told The Hindu.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan chairman B.K Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Kavasam Foundation Chairman Ravi Sam, founding trustee L. Gopalakrishnan, Sri Krishna Institutions chairperson S. Malarvizhi and V. Lakshminarayanaswamy of Suguna Group were present.