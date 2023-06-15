Victims of caste atrocity challenge last minute ‘summon’ by the court resulting in the bail of accused in Dharmapuri

June 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

A Scheduled Caste family that was subjected to alleged casteist assaults and slurs by two men of Vanniyar community in a predominantly Vanniyar dominated Somanahalli village at Papinayakanhalli in Palacode here has challenged the “summon” issued by the special court that has led to the bail of accused.

The wording of the summon and the last hour delivery of the summon is in violation of Section 15 (A) (3) of the SC, ST Atrocities Act. Now, with the accused out, the victim’s family, fearing for its safety, has written to the Chief Minister.

The victims M.Kesavan (24), his mother Vasantha, his sister Nandhini and cousin Vijaya and her father were allegedly assaulted by Arumugam(24) and Muniappan (25) on June 4, according to the FIR filed by the Palacode police. The attack itself was a spill-over from an earlier casteist confrontation, when Kesavan switched off the over head water tank in the village at the behest of his cousin sister Vijaya, who is the overhead operator of the village. On April 1, according to Kesavan, Vijaya was unwell and had asked him to switch off the motor once the tank filled up. A village local Chinnasamy offended by Kesavan’s presence at the tank had reportedly unleashed casteist slurs on Kesavan, who belongs to Parayar community.

On June 4, Arumugan and Muniappan, relatives of Chinnasamy had entered the house of Kesavan and allegedly assaulted him. The accused had also harassed Kesavan’s mother Vasantha and attacked her and his two sisters. “My mother called the police, but the police were turned away at the village entrance by the village notables. My mother once again went and brought the police,” he claimed. On June 5, the accused were arrested and remanded. But, the accused were released on bail for crime under Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on June 12.

A ‘summon’ issued by the Sheristadar of the Principal District and Sessions Court, Dharmapuri, to the victims of caste assault resulting in the bail of the accused within seven days of arrest has been called into question by the victims and Madurai-based Evidence, an organisation working with victims of caste atrocities.

The Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes Act, Section 15 (A) (3) enjoins upon the court the rights of the victims where “A victim shall have the right to reasonable, accurate and timely notice of any court proceeding including any bail proceeding and the Special Public Prosecutor or the State Government shall inform the victim about any proceedings under this Act.”

Typically, a summon issued under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act to the victims of caste atrocities alerts the victims to the bail application of the accused and the impending hearing. Such a summon must inform the victims of the bail hearing and clearly state that the “victims can object to the bail application in writing on being present at the Court on the said date”.

However, the summon to Kesavan merely stated that the “two accused have applied for bail and that hearing has been ‘adjourned’ to June 12.” It went on to add, “Since, under the Atrocities Act, a summon needs to be sent to you, as victims, you are required to be present in the court on June 12”.

“The summon stated ‘adjournment’ and at no place states victims right to object to the bail plea,” says Kathir, Director, Evidence of the summon available with The Hindu. The “summon” itself was handed over to the victim on June 12, the day of the bail hearing on the court premises.

Accordng to Kathir, the language of the summon that was curiously silent on the rights of the victims to object to the bail moved by the accused, and the last minute delivery of the summon giving no time to the victims to consult a lawyer are all violations of the Atrocities Act.

“These are the various ways in which the Act gets diluted. FIR has not invoked 3(1)w( 2) and Section 354 of the IPC despite the attack on the women from Scheduled Caste,” says Kathir. “The public prosecutor did not even object to the bail,” says Kesavan.

Jayalakshmi, a police constable with Palacode station, when contacted said, she got the summon dated June 8 only on June 9. “I tried calling Kesavan on June 10 (Saturday), he was staying outside the village fearing for his safety. So, I sent it on whatsapp on June 11 to his brother’s phone,” Ms.Jayalakshmi said.

This January, Kerala High Court ruled that the bail order passed by the lower court without adequate notice to the victims can be recalled and bail cancelled.

The Supreme Court had also ruled that the timely notice to the victim of SC/ST atrocities of bail proceedings is mandatory under Section 15 (A).