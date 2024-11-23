 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Victims of bus-lorry collision in Namakkal identified

Published - November 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of a private bus and a lorry after the collision at Mettala near Namagiripettai in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 22 November 2024.

The mangled remains of a private bus and a lorry after the collision at Mettala near Namagiripettai in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 22 November 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three people who died in a private bus-lorry collision in the district were identified.

On Friday evening, around 8.30 p.m., a private bus headed to Rasipuram in Namakkal district from Attur in Salem district collided with a lorry in a curve at Koraiyaru bridge near Mettala, killing the drivers of both vehicles and a woman passenger on the spot. 27 other passengers were injured. The injured were admitted to Rasipuram Government Hospital and later a few were referred to Salem Government Hospital. The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector S. Uma, and District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan inspected the accident spot and also visited the injured at the hospital.

The Namagiripettai police registered a case and identified the lorry driver as P. Selvakumar (43), a resident of Attur in Salem district, bus driver K. Ravichandran (55), a resident of Murungapatti in Tiruchi district and the passenger as G. Alamelu (55), a resident of Namagiripettai in Namakkal district. After the postmortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives on Saturday.

Initial reports from police sources indicated that the bus lost control following a burst front wheel. However, the District Collector, S. Uma, directed Regional Transport Officials to investigate the scene. Their inspection confirmed that the accident was not caused by a wheel burst; instead, it resulted from the bus being driven at excessive speed. Due to this overspeeding, the driver was unable to maintain control while navigating a curve, which led to a collision with a lorry, according to sources.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.