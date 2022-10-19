Victim of police assault ordered to be compensated in Ooty

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the government to pay compensation amounting to ₹3 lakh to a ward councillor in Gudalur who alleged that he was assaulted and mistreated by police at the Nadugani checkpost during a vehicle check in 2019. The complainant A. Usman, Councillor of ward 12 in Gudalur town panchayat, had allegedly been returning in a car in November of 2019, with three others when they were stopped by a police constable, identified as Chellapandi, attached to a special police team in Devala town police station limits. The policeman is alleged to have conducted an extensive vehicle check of the car, and when the complainant had registered his protest, is alleged to have verbally abused him and made him wait for 90 minutes till the arrival of a sub-inspector, identified as Jeyaprakash. Usman also alleged that the police’s behavior towards him was due to him intervening a few days earlier when he witnessed the police at the checkpost trying to collect money from a tourist vehicle. The police are alleged to have detained Usman and the other three persons in the police station, where the complainant alleged that the police threatened to file a drunken driving case as well as on charges of him being caught with marijuana. Usman alleges that he was assaulted by the police personnel, who registered a case against him under charges of uttering obscenities, assaulting a public servant, and criminal intimidation. He was then imprisoned in the Gudalur sub-jail and later in the Coimbatore Central Prison. Based on a complaint to the SHRC, and after questioning the petitioner as well as the police personnel named in his complaint, the SHRC directed the government to compensate Mr. Usman for the breach of his human rights. The government was directed to pay him ₹3 lakh as compensation and to recover the amount compensated from Mr. Usman from police constable, Chellapandi, and sub-inspector, Jeyaraj. The commission also recommended disciplinary action against the sub-inspector.

