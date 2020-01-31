Coimbatore

Vice-presidents elected in four Village Panchayats

more-in

A total of four Village Panchayats elected its vice-presidents in the indirect elections held across Coimbatore district here on Thursday.

Devarayapuram and Kurunallipalayam Village Panchayats in Kinathukadavu Panchayat Union and Odanthurai and Tholampalayam Village Panchayats in Karamadai Panchayat Union elected its vice-presidents on Thursday. Indirect elections for the post of vice-presidents in seven Village Panchayats were postponed citing lack of quorum, election officials said.

In Tiruppur district, three Village Panchayats saw indirect elections on Thursday. Ellampalayam Village Panchayat in Kundadam Block and Kongur Village Panchayat in Dharapuram Block elected its vice-presidents of Village Panchayats and indirect elections between Bellampatti Village Panchayat in Kundadam Panchayat Union was postponed citing lack of quorum.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:22:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vice-presidents-elected-in-four-village-panchayats/article30696312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY