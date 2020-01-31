Vice-presidents elected in four Village Panchayats

A total of four Village Panchayats elected its vice-presidents in the indirect elections held across Coimbatore district here on Thursday.

Devarayapuram and Kurunallipalayam Village Panchayats in Kinathukadavu Panchayat Union and Odanthurai and Tholampalayam Village Panchayats in Karamadai Panchayat Union elected its vice-presidents on Thursday. Indirect elections for the post of vice-presidents in seven Village Panchayats were postponed citing lack of quorum, election officials said.

In Tiruppur district, three Village Panchayats saw indirect elections on Thursday. Ellampalayam Village Panchayat in Kundadam Block and Kongur Village Panchayat in Dharapuram Block elected its vice-presidents of Village Panchayats and indirect elections between Bellampatti Village Panchayat in Kundadam Panchayat Union was postponed citing lack of quorum.