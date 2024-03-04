ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-President to take part in Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

March 04, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations to be held at Isha Yoga Centre on March 8. The event, to be held from 6 p.m. on March 8 to 6 a.m. of March 9, will see thousands of people from various walks of life participating in it. It will be broadcast in 22 languages worldwide. Festivities include Pancha Bhuta Aradhana, Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s discourse, meditations, and the Adiyogi Divya Darshan. The 12-hour celebrations will be streamed live on select big screens across India for the first time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US