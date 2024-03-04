Vice-President to take part in Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

March 04, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations to be held at Isha Yoga Centre on March 8. The event, to be held from 6 p.m. on March 8 to 6 a.m. of March 9, will see thousands of people from various walks of life participating in it. It will be broadcast in 22 languages worldwide. Festivities include Pancha Bhuta Aradhana, Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s discourse, meditations, and the Adiyogi Divya Darshan. The 12-hour celebrations will be streamed live on select big screens across India for the first time.