Vice-President expected to commence the Nilgiris visit on Tuesday 

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s arrival in the Nilgiris was postponed by a day due to inclement weather in the district. Police sources said that Mr. Naidu is expected to leave for the Nilgiris on Tuesday by helicopter from Coimbatore provided weather conditions improve.

Mr. Naidu was expected to leave Coimbatore by an IAF helicopter and reach the Theetukkal helipad in Khandal in Udhagamandalam on Monday afternoon.

However, due to heavy rain and a lack of visibility in the Nilgiris, his visit was postponed till Tuesday, police officials said. The Vice-President is expected to reach Udhagamandalam on Tuesday and visit the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

He is also expected to visit the Lawrence School in Lovedale on Wednesday.

Sources said that Mr. Naidu will be staying in the Nilgiris till Friday at the Raj Bhavan in the Government Botanical Garden. In preparation for his visit, police presence was stepped up across the Nilgiris, especially in Udhagamandalam and Coonoor on Monday.

The Vice-President’s visit to the district is to be followed up by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit, with officials stating that the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the 124 th annual flower show this year.