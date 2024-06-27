Vice Admiral V. Srinivas visits INS Agrani, Naval units in Coimbatore

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), made his maiden visit to INS Agrani, the leadership and management training establishment of the Indian Navy, in Coimbatore on Thursday. He inspected the ceremonial guard of INS Agrani and visited the training facilities.

The SNC chief exhorted the importance of continuous improvement in the training of senior sailors and keeping abreast with the latest technological development in the field of technology. He stressed the necessity of delegating increased responsibilities to subordinate personnel to ensure that they are well-prepared to meet the demands of modern naval operations.

The Admiral visited additional naval units in Coimbatore, including the Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance and the Aircraft and Engine Holding Unit. He is scheduled to visit Sainik School Amaravathinagar on Friday.

A release said the Admiral’s visit reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s commitment to maintaining high standards of training and operational efficiency, besides underscoring the strategic importance of the Coimbatore region in supporting naval operations and training initiatives. The visit also demonstrated the Navy’s focus on enhancing operational readiness and strengthening naval training and support facilities, it said.

