ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas visits INS Agrani, Naval units in Coimbatore

Published - June 27, 2024 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas (left), Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, during his visit to INS Agrani, Coimbatore, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), made his maiden visit to INS Agrani, the leadership and management training establishment of the Indian Navy, in Coimbatore on Thursday. He inspected the ceremonial guard of INS Agrani and visited the training facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SNC chief exhorted the importance of continuous improvement in the training of senior sailors and keeping abreast with the latest technological development in the field of technology. He stressed the necessity of delegating increased responsibilities to subordinate personnel to ensure that they are well-prepared to meet the demands of modern naval operations.

The Admiral visited additional naval units in Coimbatore, including the Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance and the Aircraft and Engine Holding Unit. He is scheduled to visit Sainik School Amaravathinagar on Friday.

A release said the Admiral’s visit reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s commitment to maintaining high standards of training and operational efficiency, besides underscoring the strategic importance of the Coimbatore region in supporting naval operations and training initiatives. The visit also demonstrated the Navy’s focus on enhancing operational readiness and strengthening naval training and support facilities, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US