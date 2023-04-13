Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani visits Navy’s Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance in Coimbatore

April 13, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel (COM), Indian Navy, visited the Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance (CISR) in Coimbatore on April 11.

Vice Admiral Naithani reviewed the progress towards indigenisation efforts being undertaken at CISR in his maiden visit to the centre. He applauded the efforts of CISR towards achieving the initiative in the direction of a self-reliant Indian Navy, said a release.

The COM visited Janatics India Pvt Ltd as part of industry interaction. The Vice Admiral shared his insights on the indigenisation requirements of the Indian Navy and the active participation of industries and academia for ideation and recommendations in the defence sector, the release said.

In consonance with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government, the Indian Naval unit CISR was created in the Southern Defence Corridor in Coimbatore in April 2022.

According to the release, the unit has been actively engaged with the industries, firms and various expertise available in the corridor with an objective of spelling out various opportunities available in the indigenisation field, educating procedures and hand holding of industries. The unit emphasises on the collective efforts towards achieving self-reliance in the Indian Navy, it said.

