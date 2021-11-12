Vice Admiral Chawla flags off motorcycle expedition

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, flagged off a motorcycle expedition from the Aircraft and Engine Holding Unit (AAEHU), one of the oldest Naval Aviation Units in India, to mark the 60th year of its establishment at the Air Force Station in Sulur on Thursday.

A release said that the expedition comprised 10 motorcycles with fuel sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation. The expedition team will cover 5,040 km nationwide and visit all major Naval Air Stations, following which they will return to AAEHU, Sulur, on December 3. They were accompanied by members of the NGO Prajaahita Foundation to raise awareness on inclusivity of the differently abled, the release said.

Established on December 4, 1961, the AAEHU continues to function on the premises of the Air Force Station, Sulur.