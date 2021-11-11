Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla visits INS Agrani

Coimbatore

11 November 2021 23:56 IST

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), visited INS Agrani, the Leadership and Management Training Establishment of the Indian Navy, here on Thursday.

The SNC chief received the guard of honours and reviewed the training infrastructures of the establishment.

He inaugurated the in-living accommodation-cum-recreation complex ‘Noyyal’ and the station waste management plant Pazhamudir Thottam.

With the launch of the waste management plant, INS Agrani will become an almost zero waste generation base, said a press release.

He also interacted with the naval personnel, including defence civilian employees. He highlighted the important role played by the unit in imparting leadership and management skills to the sailors of the Indian Navy, the release said.

The SNC chief was accompanied by Sapana Chawla, president of Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (NWWA), Southern Region. Ms. Chawla inaugurated the health park ‘Oasis’ in Naval Officers Enclave. She also interacted with the ladies of the station.