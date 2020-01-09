Vibrant Kongunadu fair to be held in October

The Vibrant Kongunadu Foundation, jointly with BNI Coimbatore and Global Network, will organise Vibrant Kongunadu fair here from October 16 to 18.

Jagat Shah, founder and chief mentor of Global Network, told presspersons on Wednesday that the event will be on the lines of Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Tamil Nadu, and Vibrant Goa organised by the Network. Over 250 participants from different sectors - textiles, engineering, education, services, agro products, tourism, construction, and aerospace and Defence - from across the six western districts of the State will showcase their products and services. The participants can be traders or manufacturers. There will be focus on self-help group members, businesses run by women, and start ups. “The aim is to create competitiveness by promoting exports,” he said. Banks will also be part of the event and all the major industrial associations here will be involved.

On the sidelines of the expo, an international knowledge summit will be held. “At least 250 importers are expected to visit the fair,” Mr. Shah said. Apart from these, visitors are expected from different parts of Tamil Nadu too. Buyer seller meets and factory visits will be organised and “student buddies” will be assigned for every importer visiting the event. These students will be selected from management institutes.

The organisers will launch the event here next month and conduct road shows in 25 countries and 20 States in India. Participating companies will be mentored and five exhibitors will take part in each road show. The road shows will be held from March, Mr. Shah said.