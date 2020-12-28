VHP to launch public outreach campaign to mobilise funds for Ram Mandir

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will conduct a public outreach campaign from January 15 to mobilise funds for the construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The VHP would hold the campaign from January 15 to February 27 to reach out to atleast 50 lakh families in 10,000 of 13,000 villages and 5,000 of 6,000 urban wards using 90,000 volunteers, said general secretary Milind Parande at a press meet held here on Monday.

The VHP was the only organisation that the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Teertha Kshetra had authorised to collect donations and it would do so in three formats. It would issues coupons for ₹10, ₹100 and ₹ 1,000 which people could buy. For high-value donations, the VHP would issue receipts and it would also enable facility for online money transfer.

The donations made to the temple trust were exempt under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, he said and added that the VHP did not have a collection target in mind.

As a part of the campaign, the organisation would meet politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and people who had excelled in their chosen field. It would also meet the Chief Minister, if necessary, he said.

The campaign in Tamil Nadu was a part of the nation-wide campaign that the VHP had launched. The target was to reach out to people in at least one crore families in four lakh villages by deploying at least a few lakh volunteers.

In response to questions, Mr. Parande said though the construction on the three-storeyed temple and development of the land around it would take more than two to three years, the VHP hoped to see the Lord Ram idol inside the sanctum within that period.

The VHP would also welcome donations from people outside the Hindu community, if they volunteered, he added.