VHP seeks permission to host Sri Krishna Jayanthi events at more places in Coimbatore

Published - August 25, 2024 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has petitioned the Coimbatore City Police seeking permission to host programmes at more places to celebrate Krishna Jayanthi.

The petition, which was given to the Deputy Commissioner of Police on Sunday, said that VHP has planned various programmes across the country from August 25 to September 1 as part of celebrating Krishna Jayanthi and to mark the 60th year of the organisation’s formation. The city police granted permission to organise the Jayanthi celebrations at 20 places last year.

In addition to these, the VHP sought permission for six places, namely Kannappan Nagar, the six-corner junction at Tatabad, Kuniyamuthur, Selvapuram, P.N. Pudur and Nallampalayam, this year. However, the police denied permission. The organisation alleged that the denial of permission showed the anti-Hindu attitude of the DMK government.

