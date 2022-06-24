‘Vets for vultures’ sensitisation programme held at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

A programme to sensitise veterinarians to the use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) and their impact on endangered vulture species was organised by the conservation NGO ‘Arulagam’ at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Theppakadu on Wednesday.

Around 30 students from the veterinary university at Pookode in Wayanad, Kerala, participated in the event, titled “Vets for Vultures.”

The Veterinarian at MTR, Rajesh Kumar, explained the impacts of human activity on wildlife, including poisoning of carcasses as well as the hazards of open wells.

A. Samson, wildlife biologist at MTR, explained the reasons for the drop in vulture numbers caused by the use of NSAIDs such as diclofenac to treat cattle within the reserve and surrounding areas.

“We also explained to the students about the steps being taken by the Forest Department as well as local NGOs to safeguard the population of vultures and ensure their conservation,” said S. Bharathidasan, Secretary of Arulagam.

“The control of other NSAIDs such as ketoprofen and flunixin by the State government in vulture habitats was also spearheading vulture conservation across the country,” he added .

The interactive session was organised by Arulagam with the support of Van Tien Hoven Foundation and the Forest Department, a statement from the NGO said.