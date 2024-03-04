ADVERTISEMENT

Vets at Sathyamangalam treat ailing 40-year-old female elephant, look after its calf

March 04, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - ERODE

The elephant was found unconscious in the forest at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Erode district, by local residents; officials are hoping to help it recover and then reunite its calf with it

The Hindu Bureau

The 40-year-old female elephant was found unconscious near the Bannari Amman temple in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of veterinarians are treating a 40-year-sick female elephant, found in a forest at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) near the Bannari – Bhavanisagar road in Erode on Sunday (March 3, 2023) night.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department staff said the mother, with its two-month-old calf, arrived near the Bannari Amman temple in the forest and fell unconscious. On hearing its calf crying out, local residents went to the spot and, on finding the elephant, alerted the Sathyamangalam Forest Range staff. 

A 5 ft deep pit was dug for the elephant calf, where it was fed milk | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, began treatment. Since the calf was restless near the mother and disturbing the treatment, the staff took the calf away. A 5 ft deep pit was dug, and the calf was placed in it while the staff continued to take care of it. The calf was provided with milk and water.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu that efforts are on to stabilise the mother elephant while the calf is also being taken care of by the staff. “Once the mother elephant recovers, the calf will be reunited with it,” he added.

