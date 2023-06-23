ADVERTISEMENT

Veterinary graduates stage protest in Namakkal

June 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation staged a hunger strike in Namakkal on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters, federation coordinator Balaji said that in 2022, after a gap of 12 years, exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for filling Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. Due to the vertical reservation system followed by the TNPSC, around 120 female candidates who scored lower marks got appointments. But more than 120 male candidates who are eligible for the posts and score higher marks were denied appointments.

“We urge the State Government to release the revised list and to instruct the Animal Husbandry Department to provide the VAS posts to 120 male veterinarians,” Mr. Balaji added.

Around 50 veterinary graduates participated in the hunger strike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US