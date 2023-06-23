Veterinary graduates stage protest in Namakkal

June 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation staged a hunger strike in Namakkal on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters, federation coordinator Balaji said that in 2022, after a gap of 12 years, exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for filling Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. Due to the vertical reservation system followed by the TNPSC, around 120 female candidates who scored lower marks got appointments. But more than 120 male candidates who are eligible for the posts and score higher marks were denied appointments.

“We urge the State Government to release the revised list and to instruct the Animal Husbandry Department to provide the VAS posts to 120 male veterinarians,” Mr. Balaji added.

Around 50 veterinary graduates participated in the hunger strike.

