Veterinary College in Udumalpet to begin classes this academic year

The college will function temporarily from a private building at Chinnaveerampatti village

The Veterinary College and Research Institute (VC&RI) in Udumalpet taluk will commence classes in the current academic year, of 2020-21, according to a Government Order (G.O) issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Department on Tuesday.

The VC&RI, which will be a constituent college of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), will offer Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (BVSc&AH) course for 40 students in its first academic year and the strength of students will be made 80 later. The college was initially proposed to be constructed at Pannaikinaru village in Udumalpet taluk at a cost of ₹ 255.87 crore and its academic year to begin from 2021-22.

However, based on a report submitted by Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the college will temporarily function from a private school building at Chinnaveerampatti village this academic year. The private building “[satisfies] the needs of starting the new Veterinary College and Research Institute now,” the G.O. said, as the construction will proceed at Pannaikinaru in the meantime.

Requirements under the Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education (MSVE-2016) such as land and buildings, academic block, administrative block, lecture halls, laboratory, library and boys and girls hostel are available on the private building premises, the GO. said. The Veterinary Hospital in Udumalpet will be used for the requirement of Veterinary Clinical Complex and a Livestock Farm Complex will be established in the vicinity. Faculty and supportive staff members will be recruited or transferred from the constituent units of TANUVAS and a separate proposal will be sent by the district administration to purchase necessary equipment.

The State government ordered an administrative sanction of ₹ 94.7268 crore for the construction of VC&RI in Pannaikinaru village, including the recurring and non-recurring expenditure and civil works. Out of this, ₹ 50 crore will be sanctioned for the civil works this year and the rest will be released “in the subsequent financial year based on needs,” according to the G.O.

Once the construction is over, the VC&RI will be shifted from the private building at Chinnaveerampatti village to the new building at Pannaikinaru village in Udumalpet taluk, the G.O. said.