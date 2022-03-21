Venu Srinivasan conferred ‘Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award’

Chairman of TVS Motor Company Venu Srinivasan (third right) receiving the ‘Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award 2022’ from Chairman of Kumaraguru Institutions B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (fourth left) in the presence of Pricol Limited founder Vijay Mohan (right), Chairman of Roots Group of Companies K. Ramasamy (second left) and Joint Correspondent of Kumaraguru College of Technology Shankar Vanavarayar (left) during the event held at Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of TVS Motor Company Venu Srinivasan was conferred ‘Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award’ by Kumaraguru Institutions on Monday, in recognition of his contributions to the industry, research and development and philanthropic works.

A release said that the award was presented during the Founder’s Day celebrations at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT), to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the institution’s founder Pollachi N. Mahalingam.

Chairman of Kumaraguru Institutions B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar presented the award to Mr. Srinivasan in the presence of Pricol Limited founder Vijay Mohan, Chairman of Roots Group of Companies K. Ramasamy, Joint Correspondent of Kumaraguru College of Technology Shankar Vanavarayar, KCT Vice-Chairman M. Manickam and KCT Correspondent M. Balasubramaniam.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Srinivasan expressed his gratitude on receiving the award during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Pollachi Mahalingam, whom he termed as a mentor.

Following the event, the Chairman of TVS Motor Company launched the Kumaraguru Research and Innovation Alliance (KRIA) with a seed fund of ₹ 10 crore. This research centre aims to create an alliance among institutions, enterprises and the government, to work towards creating an impact on the society through innovations in fields such as environment, social sciences and engineering and technology, the release said.