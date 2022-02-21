Venpattu manufacturers in Salem announce strike for five days

The Salem Sourashtra Venpattu Handloom Textile Manufacture and Marketing Association has announced strike till Friday due to high prices of silk yarn.

The association members said the prices of silk yarn had increased by 75% in the past few months, making the livelihood of weavers difficult. Weavers here lamented that while per kilo silk yarn was priced around ₹2,500 during Deepavali, the price now increased up to ₹7,000.

The weavers said the livelihood of over 15,000 families had been affected due to the increase in prices and the manufacturers were also facing severe losses because of it.

The association decided to stop production till February 25 and urged the State government to take measures to control prices. The association also demanded reduction of GST rates on handlooms.