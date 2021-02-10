Venil Krishnamoorthy passes away

Coimbatore

10 February 2021 00:02 IST

He owned Nandini Pathippagam

Poet and publisher Venil Krishnamoorthy passed away following a brief hospitalisation here on Tuesday. He was 60.

Sources close to his family said that he was admitted for a week in a private hospital for heart-related ailments. He is survived by his wife and his son.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Arts and Literature Forum said that Krishnamoorthy was the owner of Nandini Pathippagam and has brought out the works of many literary personalities such as poets Sirpi Balasubramaniam and Puviarasu. He was well known in the literary circles of Coimbatore.

