The walkways and two-wheeler parking spaces at Ukkadam tank become bustling street food hubs at night, as vendors encroach upon these areas despite warnings from officials.

Residents and regular commuters have raised concerns about the growing number of street food vendors occupying what once served as pedestrian pathways and parking areas for the tank and the fish market in the area, causing significant inconvenience.

“I used to park my two-wheeler here before boarding the bus to work, but now it’s impossible to take my vehicle out in the evening because vendors block all the exits,” said a motorist. “It’s good to have street food options, but not at the cost of public spaces meant for everyone.”

The street food culture has been a boon and a bane for the community. While it provides an avenue for small-scale vendors to earn a livelihood and offers residents a variety of food options, the encroachment has led to traffic congestion, littering, and sanitation issues.

Coimbatore Corporation officials have issued several warnings to the vendors to vacate the walkways and parking spaces. Despite these efforts, the encroachments continue unabated.

“We have conducted multiple drives to clear the encroachments, but they keep coming back. We are looking into more permanent solutions,” said a senior Corporation official.

However, according to vendors, the issue lies in the lack of designated space for them to carry out business. “There are big kiosks set up at tanks for businesses, but nothing for us. If a small portion of the tank premises is given to us with basic facilities such as stalls and washrooms, this could be avoided,” a vendor said.

While some residents appreciate the easy access to street foods, others stress the need for strict enforcement to reclaim public spaces.