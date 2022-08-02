Vendors at T.K. market demand Coimbatore Corporation to cancel hike in rent

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar receiving a petition from a resident at a grievances redress meeting at the Corporation main office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A delegation of vegetable vendors from the Thiyagi Kumaran market submitted a petition to Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during the weekly grievances redress meeting here on Tuesday, demanding to cancel the hike in rent for shops at the market.

The livelihood of 400 vendors depends on the market, said M. Rajendran, president of T.K. Market Anaithu Kaikani Viyabarigal Sangam. He said the vendors had paid the rent even when the shops remained shut during lock down.

The Corporation, in one of its earlier council meetings, had passed a resolution to increase the rent for the shops in the market. The vendors alleged that the Corporation had hiked the rent with retrospective effect, because of which they had to pay the rent for 18 months as arrears.

Mr. Rajendran also demanded not to increase the rent for at least two years as the vendors were already struggling due to COVID-induced lockdown. He also said that the hike had affected more than 3,000 people who were indirectly dependent on the market

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap assured them to look into this issue.

The Mayor received 54 petitions related to corrections in birth and death certificates, road and water facilities, queries in property tax assessment. She directed the officials to resolve the grievances at the earliest.