‘Vendors at RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore charging more than fixed price’

Vendors at Uzhavar Sandhai in RS Puram are not following the price fixed by the District Agriculture Marketing Department and are charging ₹20 to ₹30 more, says a Coimbatore-based consumer organisation.

Citizen's Voice Coimbatore said, for example, the price mentioned on the chart for coriander leaves was ₹95 per kg, whereas a few vendors at the RS Puram market sold the same for ₹140. Meanwhile, at Sundarapuram it is sold for ₹90, the association said.

Forum president C.M. Jayaraman said, "The vendors claim the high-priced leaves to be 'naattu coriander', which is a better grade. But the coriander is of the lower grade and not the healthier version. Customers of RS Puram market do not check the charts."

“The issue is there are more middlemen selling goods than farmers at the market. Even rates of beetroot, lady’s finger and broad beans are higher than the fixed rates,” he said.

District Agriculture Marketing Department deputy director K. Sundaravadivelu said that the issue will be checked. If the vendors sell vegetables at higher price than the fixed amount, they will be suspended and issued show-cause notice.