‘Vendors at RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore charging more than fixed price’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 23, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vendors at Uzhavar Sandhai in RS Puram are not following the price fixed by the District Agriculture Marketing Department and are charging ₹20 to ₹30 more, says a Coimbatore-based consumer organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen's Voice Coimbatore said, for example, the price mentioned on the chart for coriander leaves was ₹95 per kg, whereas a few vendors at the RS Puram market sold the same for ₹140. Meanwhile, at Sundarapuram it is sold for ₹90, the association said.

Forum president C.M. Jayaraman said, "The vendors claim the high-priced leaves to be 'naattu coriander', which is a better grade. But the coriander is of the lower grade and not the healthier version. Customers of RS Puram market do not check the charts."

“The issue is there are more middlemen selling goods than farmers at the market. Even rates of beetroot, lady’s finger and broad beans are higher than the fixed rates,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Agriculture Marketing Department deputy director K. Sundaravadivelu said that the issue will be checked. If the vendors sell vegetables at higher price than the fixed amount, they will be suspended and issued show-cause notice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app