Velumani’s brother interfering in government work: DMK

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore urban district in-charge and MLA N. Karthik has accused Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani's brother S.P. Anbarasan of interfering in government work.

“The Coimbatore Corporation's release highlighting his presence at two events only confirms the allegations that Mr. Anbarasan transgressed boundaries to interfere in government work, issue orders to Corporation officials,” he said in a release. Without holding any government post or position in Coimbatore Smart City Limited, Mr. Anbarasan holding meetings with officials or inspecting works in progress tantamounts to interfering in government work, Mr. Karthik said.

The DMK took strong objection to Mr. Anbarasan inspecting works in progress, Mr. Karthik said and warned that if such instances were to recur the party would launch a protest.

Charge denied

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said that he and the Deputy Commissioner were on a series of inspections on the day – November 25 – and Mr. Anbarasan was there even before they reached the spot.

It was pure coincidence as Mr Anbarasan was on his way to an NGO in the neighbourhood. And, he left soon thereafter. What happened during the brief interaction was nothing more than exchange of pleasantries, Mr. Jatavath said and added that there was nothing more to be read into the issue.